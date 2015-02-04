* Q1 core profit 151 mln euros vs Reuters poll avg 127 mln

* Confirms full-year outlook (Adds CEO comments on restructuring, details on divisions, shares, analyst comment)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 The new boss of Germany's Osram Licht said he wanted to speed up a restructuring at the company that helped to drive its quarterly operating profit up 23 percent.

Osram, the world's second-biggest light maker after Dutch Philips, has cut thousands of jobs as it seeks to refocus its business on higher-margin LED lighting, where it is racing to stay ahead of Asian rivals.

"We do have to rebuild our company and perhaps we have to be faster," Olaf Berlien, who took over last month from Wolfgang Dehen, told journalists after reporting forecast-beating results for the December quarter.

Osram's traditional lighting business, which still accounts for more than a third of group sales, performed better than expected, but the company risks being overtaken in LED lighting, which accounted for around 39 percent of sales.

LED specialists like Seoul Semi, Nichia or Epistar are unburdened by legacy lighting businesses and are hard on the heels of Osram and Philips.

But Berlien said he had no plans to follow the example of Philips by splitting Osram into classic and digital lighting.

"It makes no sense," he told journalists when asked whether Osram could follow the example of Philips, which has been welcomed by investors.

In its traditional lighting business, Osram made core profit adjusted for restructuring costs of 58 million euros ($66 million) in the quarter, down from 68 million a year ago but beating market expectations.

That helped Osram exceed market expectations for group adjusted core earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), which rose to 151 million euros, above the average estimate of 127 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"We expect a positive share price reaction today but with the stock up 30 percent this year, we would not chase it here," wrote JP Morgan analysts, who rate the stock "neutral".

Osram shares rose more than 5 percent to a 10-month high before paring gains to trade up 3.6 percent at 43.82 euros by 1048 GMT, outperforming a flat German mid-cap index.

The company reiterated it expected its 2014/15 revenue adjusted EBITA margin to be comparable with the previous year's, but net income would fall sharply due to restructuring costs.

Those costs, 184 million euros in the quarter, pushed Osram to a net loss of 39 million euros. Osram said about two-thirds of the total expected restructuring costs for the year were accounted for in the first quarter.

Berliens said Osram, spun off from Siemens in 2013, needed to speed up change by shedding bureaucracy and executing new ideas more quickly. ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Jane Merriman)