FRANKFURT, May 2 German lighting group Osram
hiked its guidance on Tuesday for its financial year
to September and reported a 10 percent rise in revenues in its
second quarter, pushing its shares to a record high.
The Munich-based group said it now expected its revenues to
grow by 7 to 9 percent on a comparable basis in its full fiscal
year through the end of September, compared with previous
guidance of 5 to 7 percent.
Its margin on adjusted earnings, before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core profit, should
come to between 16.5 an 17.5 percent, up from a previous
forecast of at least 16 percent, it said in a statement.
The group reported fiscal second-quarter revenues that were
up nearly 10 percent at 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion),
beating analyst consensus for 1.02 billion in a Reuters poll.
Its underlying operating margin came to 17.4 percent.
Shares in Osram, which have gained around a quarter so far
this year, rose by nearly 3 percent to a record level of 63.30
euros in afternoon trade.
The group had dismayed many of its investors when it
announced in 2015 a billion-euro investment in a new
light-emitting diode (LED) semiconductor plant in Malaysia. But
it has seen strong demand, for instance, for infrared LEDs used
for applications including iris scanning and driver assistance.
Osram, 17-percent owned by its former parent Siemens
, is due to publish preliminary results on Wednesday
and its full quarterly report on May 12.
