FRANKFURT, July 29 German lighting group Osram is attracting a lot of interest from potential partners or buyers for its lamps business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

But Olaf Berlien said there was much work to be done in carving out the business with more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in sales and 12,000 employees before a sales process could begin.

"Because of this very complex carve-out and the many challenges we face, we are not in an active sales process. That will start much later," Berlien told journalists on a conference call after Osram reported third-quarter results.

He added that Osram, the world's second-biggest lighting group after Dutch Philips, had had no contact with potential suitor Shanghai Feilo Acoustics beyond receiving an email expressing interest.

