EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is confident the sale of its traditional Lamps business to a consortium of Chinese buyers will go through as planned this year, Chief Financial Officer Ingo Bank told CNBC television on Wednesday.
The 400 million-euro ($427 million) deal is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) - which blocked Philips' planned sale of its lighting-components unit to Asian buyers last year.
Asked whether he feared the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump, with its protectionist policies, may complicate the planned sale, Bank said: "We have no indication that that will be the case."
"We still strongly believe this deal will go through." ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.