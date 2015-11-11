* New growth strategy seen as risky and expensive

* Share buyback, steady dividend fail to reassure investors

* Stock drops as much as 23.5 pct to 8-month low

* Steepest slide of Osram shares since July 2013 listing (Adds CEO on economies of scale, new plant details, LED market)

By Georgina Prodhan

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 11 Shares in Osram plunged by nearly a quarter on Wednesday after the German lighting maker announced a new growth strategy focused on the LED market that analysts deemed both costly and risky.

Osram, which is selling its traditional light bulbs business, said it would invest a billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for LED lights and would increase spending on research and development.

Analysts fretted that Osram was exposing itself unnecessarily to the more commoditised general lighting market, instead of focusing on its profitable niche strengths such as car and street lighting.

Osram shares fell as much as 23.5 percent to 39.38 euros, the lowest since the start of March and leaving them on track for their biggest one-day fall.

The company, which was spun off from engineering company Siemens, listed its shares at 24 euros in July 2013.

"Osram has embarked on a riskier and costly new strategy which sees the group's revenue mix become more commoditised. The strategy carries a hefty price tag and makes the equity story more complex," Barclays capital goods analysts said in a note.

The new chip plant in Kulim will increase Osram's capacity to produce LED (light-emitting diode) chips fivefold by 2020, bringing it closer to market leader, Japan's Nichia.

Chief Executive Olaf Berlien said there was still a large unaddressed market in general lighting for Osram, which has so far focused on areas such as lamps for luxury cars or projects like lighting the Sistine Chapel.

"We can also benefit from scale effects of general lighting for niche chips," he told a news conference.

DOWNGRADES

Osram also announced a 500 million euro share buyback and a steady dividend for next year, but this failed to outweigh uncertainty in the market about the new strategy.

"We appreciate the long-term potential of the growth strategy but are concerned that the high investments into growth in general lighting LED burden near term results/cash and may not generate an adequate return given competitive dynamics", JP Morgan said in a note.

Barclays downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from "neutral" and JP Morgan cut it to "underweight" from "neutral".

Munich-based Osram is already the world's second-biggest maker of chips for LED lights, whose arrival heralded the demise of the incandescent light bulbs that were its daily bread.

The new plant will make chips on six-inch wafers, the newest generation for LEDs. Its capacity will be 20,000 wafer starts per month when it ramps up to full capacity in 2020.

Osram made 42 percent of its revenues from LEDs last fiscal year, a proportion that will rise sharply with the sale of its traditional Lamps business, whose 2 billion euros in revenues represent 40 percent of sales.

Two Chinese lighting groups have publicly declared an interest in the business, which is in decline but has the attraction of strong brands and distribution channels in Europe and the United States.

Berlien said it should attract a price of at least 100 million but that finding the right buyer was more important than the price. Bankers expect it to fetch 300-400 million euros. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)