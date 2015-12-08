REGENSBURG, Germany Dec 8 German lighting company Osram must change to survive, a senior manager said, defending a growth strategy focused on the LED market that was deemed risky and costly and that sent its shares tumbling last month.

Osram, which is selling its traditional light bulbs business, said in November it would invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for LED lights and would increase spending on research and development.

Analysts said the group was exposing itself to the more commoditised general lighting market, instead of focusing on its profitable niche strengths, such as car and street lighting, a view that Aldo Kamper, Osram's LED head, does not share.

"You can continue to withdraw to a niche. At some point you're dead because the niche no longer exists," he said. "We must continue to change if we want to be successful over the next years."

Osram competes with Dutch firm Philips, U.S.-based General Electric, Austria's Zumtobel and a host of Asian rivals. In the LED segment, it is the world's No.2 player behind Japan's Nichia.

"It's our goal to belong to the sector leaders," Kamper said, adding that the group could earn margins of about 15 percent in LED.

Osram, which was spun off from engineering company Siemens , listed its shares at 24 euros in July 2013. They currently trade at about 37 euros. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Louise Heavens)