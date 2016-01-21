FRANKFURT Jan 21 German lighting group Osram is convinced that large shareholders including Siemens will support its new strategy of significant expansion in the general lighting market, its chief executive Olaf Berlien said on Thursday.

Berlien was defending the strategy to investors after Osram's surprise announcement of a billion-euro ($1.1 billion) investment in a new LED semiconductor plant in Malaysia in November sent its stock down 30 percent. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)