FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Osram plans to use some funds it had earmarked for an LED factory to make chips for iris-scanning technology instead, banking on demand from the makers of smartphones and virtual reality systems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Osram plans to invest at least 100 million euros ($112 million) at its German plant in Regensburg, where it makes the chips, the source said, adding no formal decision had been made.

Osram declined to comment.

South Korea's Samsung is among the first smartphone makers using iris-scanning technology in its new flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, which it has just recalled after battery fires. There is speculation rival Apple will offer similar features in future models as well.

A shift of investments away from the light-emitting diode (LED) semiconductor factory in Malaysia to operations elsewhere could be seen as a concession to investors who were dismayed when Osram announced the billion-euro investment in Asia last year.

German daily Handelsblatt reported earlier on Tuesday that Osram would use money earmarked for the LED chip factory to make premium products in both Regensburg and Wuxi, China.

