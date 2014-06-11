June 11 German lighting maker Osram Licht AG
will cut more jobs and could sell factories as it
seeks to keep up with a shift in technology, its chief executive
told a German newspaper.
"There will be further capacity adjustments in the
traditional lighting business. Job cuts are a regrettable but
necessary part of that," Wolfgang Dehen was quoted as saying in
an interview published on Wednesday in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung
daily.
Under its current cost-cutting programme, dubbed "Push",
Osram is cutting 8,700 jobs, or 21 percent of its workforce, and
closing a quarter of its 43 factories to generate gross savings
of 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion).
Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Dehen as saying Osram would
review its remaining sites around the world "according to market
development and competitiveness".
Dehen also said he was working on a new medium to long-term
strategy, to be called "Osram 2019", which he aims to present by
next year.
Osram, the world's No.2 lighting maker after Philips
, is scrambling to adjust to a shift from traditional
light bulbs to newer technologies such as light-emitting diodes
(LEDs).
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)