FRANKFURT, July 31 German lighting maker Osram Licht AG hiked its 2013 profit outlook, citing quicker than expected progress on its restructuring programme and a book gain from the sale of a stake in a joint venture.

Osram, spun off from engineering group Siemens earlier this month, said on Wednesday it now expects to post a net profit this year, while it had previously said it expected to approach break-even. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Jonathan Gould)