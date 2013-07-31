UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Now expects to post 2013 net profit
* Previously saw net earnings approaching break-even
* Q3 net profit 14 mln eur vs poll avg for 4 mln eur loss (Adds Q3 net profit, background)
FRANKFURT, July 31 German lighting maker Osram Licht AG hiked its 2013 profit outlook, citing a gain from the sale of a stake in a joint venture and quicker than expected progress on its restructuring programme.
Osram, spun off from engineering group Siemens earlier this month, said on Wednesday it now anticipates posting a net profit this year while it had previously expected to approach break-even.
It did not say how much the sale of its stake in automotive lighting specialist Valeo Sylvania - a joint venture between Osram and France's Valeo - would contribute to its bottom line.
Osram, the world's No.2 lighting maker after Philips , is in the midst of a restructuring, having been slow to adjust to a shift in demand from traditional light bulbs to newer technologies such light-emitting diodes (LEDs).
In its fiscal third quarter ending in June, net profit shrank to 14 million euros ($18.6 million) from 55 million a year earlier but beat consensus for a 4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Jonathan Gould and David Cowell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources