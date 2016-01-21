* Shares fell sharply after new strategy announced in Nov

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 German lighting group Osram is convinced large shareholders will warm to its new strategy of expanding in the general LED lighting market, it said on Thursday.

Osram, the only global company left that focuses solely on lighting, saw its shares plunge in November after it announced a surprise 1 billion-euro ($1.1 billion) investment in a new LED semiconductor plant in Malaysia.

The move is designed to significantly expand Osram's position in general lighting for streets and homes, where it currently has only a modest market position and where competition with Chinese competitors is likely to be tough.

Osram argues it needs a new growth market, with only modest gains left to be made in niches it dominates such as automotive lighting. But some investors had hoped it would focus on those lucrative niches after deciding to shed its declining Lamps unit.

Osram's biggest shareholder Siemens, which owns 18 percent, said last month it had been taken by surprise by the strategy shift. Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser later said he wanted more clarity about the strategy.

Chief Executive Olaf Berlien said on Thursday: "In the last three months we had intensive discussions with potential and current shareholders ... I'm quite convinced that the shareholders will support the strategy."

Siemens declined to comment.

Lamps - consisting of older technology such as incandescent, fluorescent and halogen lighting - is in decline as longer-lasting and more economical LED bulbs gain in popularity.

But the business is seen as attractive to Chinese buyers for its strong brands and U.S. and European distribution channels, and is expected to fetch about 500 million euros ($541 million).

Berlien said first indicative bids for the business were expected in the next few days.

Osram said it saw the general lighting market - which includes street lights and residential lighting - growing at 9.5 percent per year until 2020, compared with up to 4 percent for other markets such as automotive where it is active.

And it said the scale of its new plant along with advanced technology meant it could be more cost-competitive than Chinese and Taiwanese rivals, reaching margins in the high single digits for general lighting LED chips "if we do it right".

Shares in Osram rose as much as 3.9 percent but later pared gains to close 1.7 percent higher at 37.83 euros, broadly in line with the German mid-cap index.

The shares traded as high as 55.38 euros in August before touching a 12-month low of 34.25 on Jan. 15.

