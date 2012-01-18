(Company corrects assets under management for US ETFs to 140 mln from 190 mln in paragraph 11)

* Ossiam to launch FTSE 100 Minimum Variance ETF

* Weights stocks according to volatility

* Aims to mitigate volatility risks

By Anjuli Davies

London, Jan 18 French investment boutique Ossiam has launched a UK exchange-traded fund (ETF) aimed at equities investors who haven't got the stomach for the white-knuckle ride of stock markets during a period of record volatility.

"This ETF has the aim of reducing exposure to that volatility whilst remaining exposed to equities, which should appeal to the risk-return profile of wealth managers and private banks," Isabelle Bourcier, head of business development at Ossiam, told Reuters.

"Low volatile stocks are outperforming high volatile and standard stocks."

ETFs carry a basket of assets such as equities or commodities, but can be traded on an exchange like single stocks. The most common ETFs own a portfolio of stocks that mirrors an index, offering lower costs than actively managed funds.

Ossiam, which was founded in 2009 and is majority owned by Natixis Global Asset Management, specialises in so-called strategy or specialty ETFs based on quantitative and fundamental analysis.

The FTSE 100 Minimum Variance ETF strategy is based on research developed by quantitative analysts which found that low-volatility stocks historically had performed very attractively.

Ossiam then developed an index methodology in partnership with the FTSE in which stocks are weighted according to their low volatility as opposed to their market capitalisation.

"Market-weighted indices are often criticised, but so far up until now there is no-one in the middle saying we can do better," says Bourcier.

The volatility of the newly created FTSE 100 Minimum Variance TR index has on average proven to be at least 24 percent lower than the FTSE 100, based on past volatility data, Ossiam said.

The fund, which has a total expense ratio of 0.45 percent, will aim to physically replicate the underlying index and will not undertake securities lending.

Ossiam launched similar products based on this minimum variance strategy last year focused on European and U.S. indexes. It says its European minimum variance ETF has so far attracted assets of around 50 million euros ($64 million), and its U.S. minimum variance ETFs have attracted around 140 million euros.

Bourcier says the fund allows investors to scale back risk without having to shift allocations into defensive positions or limit upside potential and hopes to target private banks, wealth managers, pension funds and large institutions who had a very difficult year last year explaining their performance and are looking more closely at risk management.

In Europe, ETFs attracted new inflows of 18.9 billion euros in the 10 months to the end of October, while mutual funds saw outflows of 15.2 billion euros over the period, according to latest estimates by Deutsche Bank. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Will Waterman)