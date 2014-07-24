HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 21 at 3:59 p.m. EDT/1959 GMT
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
COPENHAGEN, July 24 Icelandic prosthetics maker Össur posted on Thursday core profit of $29 million in its second quarter report compared to $15.3 million in same quarter last year and upgraded its full-year outlook.
Net profit rose 106 percent to $17 million, due to sales growth in the company's prosthetic division, Össur said.
"Prosthetics sales growth in the quarter is excellent, primarily driven by bionic products, yet again confirming the success of the bionic platform we have built," Össur CEO Jon Sigurdsson said in a statement.
Össur told Reuters in June it aimed to sell more of its advanced high-end products, such as bionic computer-controlled prosthetics and hoped to increase market growth by more than 5 percent annually compared to 3-5 percent now.
The company expects a full-year EBITDA margin in the range of 19-20 percent of sales compared to its previous guidance of 17-19 percent. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
March 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Parkinson's disease treatment Xadago as an add-on therapy to levodopa, a drug widely used to treat the disease.
WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday that it supported the Republican healthcare bill that could come up for a vote in the House of Representatives as early as Thursday.