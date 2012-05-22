BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN May 22 Danish investment firm William Demant Invest A/S announced on Tuesday a 202 Icelandic crowns per share for Icelandic prosthetics maker Ossur to eliminate uncertainty after it gained a near 40 percent stake.
William Demant Invest said it currently holds 179.6 million Ossur shares, representing 39.58 percent of the total.
"The Offer will not have any impact on Ossur's operations and activities, and WDI has no intention of delisting Ossur," William Demant Invest (WDI) said in a statement.
The bid, which WDI said was equal to 8.20 Danish crowns per share, values all of Ossur at about 91.7 billion Icelandic crowns ($721 million). ($1 = 5.8252 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing