* Bisphosphonates widely used to prevent osteoporosis
* Links to femur fractures, jaw bone death, perhaps cancer
* FDA advisers vote 17-6 to alter labels
* Citing uncertain data, did not agree on a time limit
ADELPHI, Md., Sept 9 U.S. health advisers
declined to suggest how long women should take a class of drugs
used by millions to prevent bone fractures, but agreed the
labels should be changed to reflect uncertainty about the risks
and benefits of long-term use.
The Food and Drug Administration had asked two of its
advisory panels to recommend whether a "drug holiday" or some
time limit was warranted on a class of osteoporosis drugs known
as bisphosphonates that have been linked to unusual thigh
fractures and other side effects.
Instead, the advisers voted 17-6 on Friday to make changes
to the labeling with many in favor of specifying how often
patients need a re-evaluation of whether they need the
medicine.
Panelists repeatedly raised concerns that they did not have
enough evidence to come up with specific suggestions or
conclusions, and some recommended raising awareness of such
uncertainties in the label as well.
"I don't think we have enough data to restrict anything at
this point," said Dr. Maria Suarez-Almazor, professor at the
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and a panel
member.
The drugs under review include Merck & Co's (MRK.N)
Fosamax, Warner Chilcott's WCRX.O Actonel, Roche's ROG.VX
Boniva and Novartis' NOVN.VX (NVS.N) Reclast. This class of
drugs has also been linked to osteonecrosis of the jaw, or jaw
bone death, and a possible higher cancer risk.
Studies presented by the FDA and the industry did not paint
a conclusive picture to estimate whether benefits outweigh the
risks in taking bisphosphonates for longer than three to five
years or how exactly each of these drugs affects various
subgroups of patients, advisers said.
"I'm used to dealing with ambiguity in a clinical setting,
but this raises it to different heights," said Brian Erstad,
pharmacy professor at the University of Arizona and a member of
the drug safety and risk management advisory panel.
RISKS AND BENEFITS
Some 4.5 million Americans over the age of 55 filled
prescriptions for bisphosphonates in 2009, predominantly women
after menopause to prevent osteoporosis, a progressive
bone-thinning condition that typically causes bone fractures in
the hip, wrist or spine.
FDA staff said the use of the drugs is associated with
unusual femur fractures, and the risk of jaw bone death may
increase the longer people take them orally. But they said the
evidence for an increased cancer risk was inconsistent.
Boniva is available as either an injection or a tablet,
Reclast is an injection, and the other drugs are taken orally.
FDA researchers found no advantage in staying on the drugs
beyond five years and no loss of efficacy from discontinuing
their use. Drugmakers, however, warned that a sweeping
imposition of an interruption in treatment by the FDA may leave
patients vulnerable to more fractures.
"Despite rare side effects, those patients who take
bisphosphonates have fewer fractures and lower mortality, and
these findings need to be shared with our patients," said Dr.
Robert Adler, an invited speaker and endocrinology professor at
the Virginia Commonwealth University.
With millions taking the medication, the sales of Merck's
Fosamax reached $3 billion in 2007 but revenue plunged to $926
million by 2010 with the pill facing competition from cheaper
generics beginning in early 2008.
Analysts have said mounting concerns about bisphosphonates
may drive patients to Amgen Inc's (AMGN.O) new medicine,
Prolia, a different type of osteoporosis drug.
BAD REP
Orrel Lanter took Merck's Fosamax and its generic version,
known chemically as alendronate, for nine years.
"I felt something go 'snap' in my leg. My right foot
flopped out to the right and my leg became a noodle, the pain
was excruciating," she told the advisers on Friday. At the
emergency room, she was told she had an atypical femur fracture
that she attributes to years of taking bisphosphonates.
"I was a happy healthy, very active outdoors woman now left
crippled because of this awful drug," said Lanter, who is now
68 and walked out of the room using a cane.
Since Merck's Fosamax became the first bisphosphonate to
get approval for osteoporosis in 1995, the labels for the drugs
in this class have undergone multiple reviews and changes.
In 2005, a warning of higher risk of osteonecrosis of the
jaw was added to labels, and in 2009, a caution about adverse
gastrointestinal reactions. Earlier this year, the labels were
changed to add a warning of atypical femur fractures and
Reclast's label now mentions a higher risk of kidney failure.
Still, drugmakers and some of the panelists agreed that
some groups of patients, perhaps those at highest risk of bone
fractures, could benefit from longer-term use of such drugs.
Whether and how to address these issues is now up to the
FDA.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Ransdell
Pierson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)