Gabon oil workers to persist with strike as some output resumes
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Rick George, the recently retired chief executive of Suncor Energy Inc, has signed on as chairman of Osum Oil Sands Corp, a small, privately held company developing leases in the Cold Lake and Saleski regions of Alberta, Osum said on Monday.
George replaces Richard Todd, who was CEO and chairman of Osum through its start-up in 2006 until 2010 and has been a director since then.
Colorado-born George led Suncor for 21 years before retiring early this year. He oversaw Suncor as it became a dominant force in Canadian oil sands production and, with the 2009 takeover of Petro-Canada, the country's largest oil company.
He recently published the book "Sunrise", a mix of recollections of his tenure at Suncor, management philosophy and defenses of the oil and tar sands industries, which have come under increasing opposition from environmentalists, native groups and politicians of various stripes.
George is also on the boards of Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Royal Bank of Canada.
In September, Osum won regulatory approval for the first phases of its 45,000 barrels a day Taiga project, with first production targeted for 2016.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran has roughly a third of the enriched uranium it is allowed under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday after a process agreed with those powers made large amounts officially unrecoverable, excluding them from the total.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Key global stock markets fell on Friday as investors lowered bets that policies of U.S. President Donald Trump would benefit economic growth, and instead favored assets considered safer such as bonds and gold.