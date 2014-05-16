BRIEF-SquareTwo Financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings
* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring
RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 OSX Brasil SA, the troubled shipbuilder controlled by former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, proposed a 25-year plan to pay back creditors to a Rio de Janeiro bankruptcy court, the company said on Friday in a statement.
The proposal includes an initial three-year relief period before OSX would have to start making the payments. The shipbuilder also said it could seek to secure additional financing and make changes to its shareholding structure.
OSX filed for bankruptcy protection in November, as part of the unraveling of the once high-flying empire of energy, logistics and commodities that Batista assembled during an economic boom in Brazil that fizzled in 2011.
At the time of its bankruptcy filing, OSX sought to restructure a debt burden of 5.34 billion reais ($2.42 billion).
($1 = 2.12 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, March 18 A U.S. judge formally approved Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from bankruptcy late Friday after the coal producer struck a settlement with the U.S. government over legacy environmental claims at a gold and metal mining subsidiary.
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.