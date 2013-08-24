RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 23 OSX Brazil SA, the
shipbuilding and ship-leasing unit of tycoon Eike Batista's
Grupo EBX, said on Friday that its OSX-3 vessel arrived in
Brazilian waters and would be delivered to sister oil producer
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA.
The ship, known as a floating production, storage and
offloading ship, or FPSO, will arrive in Rio de Janeiro on
Saturday en route from Singapore where it was built, OSX said in
a securities filing. The ship has been leased by OGX
to produce oil from its Tubarão Martelo offshore field northeast
of Rio de Janeiro.
The arrival of OSX-3 is being carefully watched because the
ship represents one of the few chances OGX, once the largest
company in the troubled EBX energy, mining and logistics empire,
has to develop commercial production.
The announcement also came the day OSX named
Marcelo Luiz Maia Gomes as chief executive, replacing Carlos
Eduardo Sardenberg Bellot, who is leaving the company.
Failure to meet output targets at OGX's Tubarão Azul field
since early 2012 helped cause the meltdown of EBX, causing the
value of the group once worth more than $60 billion to nearly
evaporate. Tubarão Azul oil is being produced by the OSX-1 FPSO.
In May, Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas
agreed to pay $850 million for 40 percent of two
offshore oil blocks controlled by OGX. One of the blocks is home
to Tubarão Martelo.
OSX also said it had canceled its contract with Spanish
construction company Acciona Infraestructuras SA, which
was building its shipyard at the Port of Açu, north of Rio de
Janeiro. Açu is owned by EBX's port company, LLX Logística SA.
With the cancellation, OSX makes its decision to limit its
shipyard at Açu to its planned first phase and mothballing
construction of warehouses and docks slated for its phase 2
expansion.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Cooney)