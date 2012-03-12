* Contract is OSX's biggest from non-Batista company
* Ships will be leased to Petrobras for cabotage trade
* Kingfish expects to get Brazil Marine Fund financing
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Brazil's OSX
, which is building the Southern Hemisphere's largest
shipyard, said on Monday that it won a $732 million contract to
build 11 oil and fuels tankers for the Brazil unit of
London-based Kingfish Trading.
The order boosts the value of contracts for OSX's shipyard
to $5.80 billion. The yard is under construction at the Port of
Açu north of Rio de Janeiro in partnership with Korea's Hyundai
. OSX expects to start building its first ship in the
first quarter of 2013.
Kingfish do Brasil will lease the 45,000 deadweight tonne
"medium range" crude and clear-products tankers to Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras, Mark Slemeck,
Managing Director of Kingfish Trading, told Reuters. The first
ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2014.
The ships are designed for the cabotage trade, or Brazilian
costal service, and will be used by Petrobras' refining and
supply unit, he said. The last ship is to be delivered in 2017.
Kingfish and OSX are looking to cash in on the discovery of
giant new oil reserves off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
Brazilian government rules require that companies developing the
resources build much of the equipment and source many of the
services they need in Brazil.
New discoveries have made Brazil's Campos and Santos basins
the biggest offshore oil frontier in the world and suggest that
the areas hold about 100 billion barrels of oil and natural gas.
That's enough to supply the United States, the world's largest
oil consumer, for more than 14 years.
OSX is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista and
the bulk of its contracts, $4.8 billion, are with
Batista-controlled OGX Petroleo, an oil and gas
company. The Port of Açu is being built by Batista's LLX
Logistica, a port and transportation company.
The Kingfish contract with Petrobras is part of the oil
company's fleet renewal program and Kingfish has received
preliminary approval for low-cost loans to finance construction
from Brazil's Merchant Marine Fund, Slemeck said.
On Feb. 28 OSX signed a contract with the Brazil unit of
Malaysia's Sapura to build a pipe-laying support vessel for $263
million.
OSX shares rose 0.49 percent to 16.29 reais in Sao Paulo.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)