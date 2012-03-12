* Contract is OSX's biggest from non-Batista company

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Brazil's OSX , which is building the Southern Hemisphere's largest shipyard, said on Monday that it won a $732 million contract to build 11 oil and fuels tankers for the Brazil unit of London-based Kingfish Trading.

The order boosts the value of contracts for OSX's shipyard to $5.80 billion. The yard is under construction at the Port of Açu north of Rio de Janeiro in partnership with Korea's Hyundai . OSX expects to start building its first ship in the first quarter of 2013.

Kingfish do Brasil will lease the 45,000 deadweight tonne "medium range" crude and clear-products tankers to Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras, Mark Slemeck, Managing Director of Kingfish Trading, told Reuters. The first ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2014.

The ships are designed for the cabotage trade, or Brazilian costal service, and will be used by Petrobras' refining and supply unit, he said. The last ship is to be delivered in 2017.

Kingfish and OSX are looking to cash in on the discovery of giant new oil reserves off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian government rules require that companies developing the resources build much of the equipment and source many of the services they need in Brazil.

New discoveries have made Brazil's Campos and Santos basins the biggest offshore oil frontier in the world and suggest that the areas hold about 100 billion barrels of oil and natural gas. That's enough to supply the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, for more than 14 years.

OSX is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista and the bulk of its contracts, $4.8 billion, are with Batista-controlled OGX Petroleo, an oil and gas company. The Port of Açu is being built by Batista's LLX Logistica, a port and transportation company.

The Kingfish contract with Petrobras is part of the oil company's fleet renewal program and Kingfish has received preliminary approval for low-cost loans to finance construction from Brazil's Merchant Marine Fund, Slemeck said.

On Feb. 28 OSX signed a contract with the Brazil unit of Malaysia's Sapura to build a pipe-laying support vessel for $263 million.

OSX shares rose 0.49 percent to 16.29 reais in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Jeb Blount;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)