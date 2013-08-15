Fitch Withdraws Kaluga Region's Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russian Kaluga Region's 'BB' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) with Stable Outlooks and the region's 'B' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR. The agency has also withdrawn the region's 'AA-(rus)' National Long-Term Rating with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of Kaluga Region for commercial reasons and due to a lack of information. F