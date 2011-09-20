CAIRO, Sept 20 Algeria's Telecom Ministry has not yet received the valuation of Orascom Telecom's Djezzy unit, a senior source in the ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We did not get the evaluation yet, therefore it is still too early to speak about figures. This is all I can say about Djezzy's issue for now," the source said, asking not to be named because he was not allowed to speak to the press.

OT's shares gained 6.7 percent to its highest closing price since Aug. 4, after an Egyptian newspaper reported that a law firm charged with valuing the company's Algerian unit, Djezzy, put its worth at $7 billion. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi in Algeria, writing by Yasmine Saleh)