CAIRO, Sept 20 Algeria's Telecom Ministry has
not yet received the valuation of Orascom Telecom's
Djezzy unit, a senior source in the ministry told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"We did not get the evaluation yet, therefore it is still
too early to speak about figures. This is all I can say about
Djezzy's issue for now," the source said, asking not to be named
because he was not allowed to speak to the press.
OT's shares gained 6.7 percent to its highest closing price
since Aug. 4, after an Egyptian newspaper reported that a law
firm charged with valuing the company's Algerian unit, Djezzy,
put its worth at $7 billion.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi in Algeria, writing by Yasmine
Saleh)