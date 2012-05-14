(Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson Reuters
By Alison Frankel
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK May 14 Let's say you've just signed a
magnificent brief, one that marshals case law and presents your
client's position in the most compelling and articulate fashion.
You file it with the court, and then what? Do you register your
brief with the U.S. Copyright Office? Most attorneys do not.
But, if you don't register your work, can you enforce a
copyright on it?
Those are the kinds of questions U.S. Senior District Judge
Jed Rakoff will face Wednesday, when he hears oral arguments on
a partial motion to dismiss a class action against the legal
research giants Lexis and West. (Lexis is a unit of Reed
Elsevier and West is part of Thomson Reuters
, my employer.) A class of lawyers, represented by
Raymond Bragar of Bragar Wexler Eagel & Squire and co-counsel
Gregory Blue of the firm Gregory A. Blue, claims that Lexis and
West are infringing copyrights by including legal briefs in the
databases they offer their subscribers.
Lexis and West have all kinds of defenses to those claims,
but, as an initial matter, they're arguing that unless lawyers
have actually taken the trouble to register their briefs at the
Copyright Office, they can't sue to enforce their rights.
Lexis and West argue it's a well-established principle of
copyright law that you have to register with the Copyright
Office to enforce your rights. They've moved to toss the claims
of any lawyers who didn't register their briefs, which, of
course, is the vast majority of the purported class since most
lawyers are too busy to bother and, until now, there was little
need.
But according to class counsel Bragar and Blue, lawyers who
haven't registered their briefs with the Copyright Office can
still sue for an injunction and declaratory judgment, even
though the Copyright Act requires rights holders to register in
order to sue for infringement. Bragar and Blue argued in a brief
on April 26 that under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 opinion in
Reed Elsevier v. Muchnick, U.S. district judges have
jurisdiction over suits involving unregistered copyrights. And
since, in their view, the Copyright Act only requires
registration for infringement suits, unregistered rights holders
can ask district courts for other sorts of relief -- such as an
injunction against future use of their work or a declaratory
judgment that the work is protected. In other words, I'm not
risking copyright infringement damages by linking to Bragar and
Blue's unregistered brief, but under their theory I could face a
declaratory judgment suit.
I'm kidding, sort of. When I asked Blue if his claims
against West and Lexis might just as well apply to me and other
journalists who link to briefs we've downloaded from federal or
state courts, Blue told me he was "not going to walk down that
road." Both Blue and Bragar also said that they don't consider
electronic court databases to infringe copyrights, since court
websites like PACER serve an essential public interest and
charge nominal, if any, fees. (Interestingly, federal judges
don't have copyrights to their opinions under the Copyright Act,
and state-court judges are assumed not to have rights.)
Nevertheless, Blue, Bragar, and their clients -- lawyers
Edward White and Kenneth Elan -- are dead serious about their
class action against West and Lexis. They claim the two
companies are profiting from the unauthorized use of copyrighted
legal briefs. The idea for the class action, Bragar told me,
came from the Google books litigation, in which authors and
publishers raised the question of whether Google's digital books
initiative violated copyrights. From t here it was a short leap
to the idea that West and Lexis are improperly selling rights to
briefs.
One of the plaintiffs, White, has actually obtained
copyrights on some of his briefs, and West and Lexis have not
moved to dismiss claims by the class he wants to represent,
lawyers whose briefs are registered. By all accounts, that's a
very small class: Bragar told me that since he and Blue filed
the complaint against West and Lexis in February, he's heard
from lawyers who said clerks in some state courts have refused
to accept briefs with the copyright symbol because it's so
unusual. Since White also has unregistered briefs, Bragar and
Blue argue that even if Elan is dismissed from the litigation
because he hasn't registered his briefs, White should be
permitted to represent a class of both registered and
unregistered rights holders.
"(West and Lexis) are trying to knock out the case without
denying that they're engaging in copying briefs on a wholesale
basis," said Blue. "They're trying to win on a technicality."
(When I asked Blue if he does research via West or Lexis, he
said that's "not relevant.")
Lexis declined to comment. Counsel James Hough of Morrison &
Foerster said that Blue and Bragar are mistaken about the
well-settled issue of the rights of unregistered authors. Basic
tenets of copyright law aren't a technicality, he said, and,
moreover, the legal research companies haven't yet touched upon
their substantive defenses, such as fair use and their implied
license to legal briefs that are publicly available though court
electronic filing systems. West spokesman John Shaughnessy
declined to comment on the litigation but noted a "long-held
tradition, supported by law," that court records are available
to the public. Its counsel at Weil, Gotshal & Manges declined to
comment.
If Rakoff (who said he checked his royalties from a Reed
Elsevier publishing subsidiary to see if they created a conflict
before deciding to hear the case) sides with the class and says
lawyers have rights over even unregistered legal briefs, the
implications are fascinating. Clients are usually footing the
bill when lawyers write briefs, so might clients claim to own
the copyrights? What if a client wants a lawyer from one case to
share a brief with counsel in a related case? Can the second
lawyer quote from the first lawyer's copyrighted brief without
seeking permission (or, more implausibly, paying a licensing
fee)?
And, of course, legal research would become more
complicated, though no one in this case would predict how
profoundly because it's too early in the litigation. It's also
relatively early in the history of databases of legal briefs,
which have only been broadly available for the last decade or
so. "People who are not happy about the suit say this will make
research more difficult," said Blue. "My answer is every right
makes research more difficult....I don't believe we'd be going
back to the Stone Age."
Rakoff hears oral arguments on the motion to dismiss the
claims of unregistered rights holders on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eddie Evans)