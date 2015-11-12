(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Alison Frankel

Nov 11 How bad for business is the New York attorney general's new campaign against the daily fantasy sports giants DraftKings and FanDuel?

Bad enough that DraftKings has brought in Randy Mastro of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher to lead its fight against N.Y. AG Eric Schneiderman.

On Tuesday, Schneiderman accused DraftKings and FanDuel of running illegal gambling operations and ordered them to stop taking bets in New York.

That's just the latest trouble for the betting sites. As Reuters' Liana Baker reported Wednesday, these billion-dollar private companies also face a ban on trading in Nevada and congressional skepticism about the loophole that permits them to operate despite federal restrictions on Internet gambling.

DraftKings and FanDuel have both retained Washington lobbyists - Steptoe & Johnson for FanDuel and Morgan Lewis & Bockius for DraftKings, according to and FanDuel has hired former federal prosecutor Sharon Levin of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr to litigate against the New York ban.

Until last April, Levin was chief of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's money laundering and asset forfeiture unit. In a statement after Schneiderman announced the ban on New York betting, FanDuel said fantasy sports "is a game of skill and legal under New York state law."

DraftKings' statement on Wednesday was feistier: "We believe this was a hasty and uninformed decision by the New York Attorney General. Fortunately, there is a process by which DraftKings can challenge it in a court of law in an effort to prevent us from having to cease operations in the state of New York."

The site highlighted its hiring of Mastro and a team of former prosecutors at Gibson Dunn whose "experience, judgment, and expertise will help us work towards appropriate resolutions. We intend to pursue this fight to the fullest."

Mastro orchestrated a big turnaround for Chevron in a case by Ecuadorians who accused Chevron predecessor Texaco of contaminating their land.

The villagers won a multibillion-dollar verdict against the oil company in a trial in Ecuador, but Mastro and Gibson Dunn went to trial in Manhattan federal court with allegations that the Ecuadorian verdict was the product of fraud. The trial judge in New York agreed, emphatically.

And so far, Chevron and its lawyers have managed to block the Ecuadorians from getting their hands on the company's international assets.

Mastro is also well known for conducting New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's "Bridgegate" internal investigation and for challenging several initiatives of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Last summer, fast food franchisees hired Mastro to fend off New York State efforts to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $15 an hour.

A former deputy mayor under Rudolph Giuliani, Mastro doesn't always win. In 2008, for instance, he represented New York City Democratic officials in an unsuccessful attempt to block Mayor Bloomberg from running for a third term.

But no one defends clients more zealously and aggressively than Mastro and Gibson Dunn. This fantasy sports fandango just got a lot more interesting.

(Reporting by Alison Frankel)