(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
Dec 1 There was good news and bad news for
investment banks in Monday's hotly anticipated Rural/Metro
opinion from the Delaware Supreme Court.
The bad: The state justices affirmed a $76 million judgment
against RBC Capital Markets, finding that the bank manipulated
Rural/Metro's 2011 sale process in an attempt to win a lucrative
financing deal from the ambulance company's private equity
acquirer.
The decision marks the first time the Delaware justices have
held a financial adviser liable to shareholders for aiding and
abetting a corporate board's breach of duty - certainly a scary
prospect for banks.
On the other hand, the justices specifically repudiated
language in the lower court's decision that called on banks to
act as "gatekeepers" of corporate conduct in M&A deals.
"Adhering to the trial court's amorphous 'gatekeeper'
language would inappropriately expand our narrow holding here by
suggesting that any failure by a financial adviser to prevent
directors from breaching their duty of care gives rise to an
aiding and abetting claim against the adviser," the decision
said. That should allay bankers' fears about their exposure to
shareholders.
The big question, of course, is whether the Rural/Metro
ruling will change the behavior of financial advisers.
As my Reuters colleague Tom Hals noted in his story Monday
about the decision, corporations and their bankers have already
become more transparent about bankers' potential conflicts,
after a 2011 Chancery Court ruling suggested that Del Monte's
financial adviser, Barclays, gave the board tainted advice to
secure buy-side financing fees. Many banks now avoid such
financing deals involving public corporation clients they're
advising on M&A transactions.
But financial advisers will always run into conflicts
between their institutional interests and the interests of their
corporate board clients. If it's not buy-side financing fees, it
will be something else. (Just ask Goldman Sachs.) Will the
Rural/Metro decision keep banks from putting their own interests
first?
FEAR OF LIABILITY
Interestingly, the two shareholder lawyers who led the case
- Joel Friedlander of Friedlander & Gorris and Randall Baron of
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd - offered different answers to that
question.
Baron told me the Rural/Metro opinion, written by Justice
Karen Valihura, sets a very high bar for aiding and abetting
liability.
Shareholders first have to prove that the corporate board
breached its duty to investors (although the Delaware justices
did give plaintiffs a break by finding that board conduct should
be scrutinized under the tough Revlon standard).
Then shareholders have to show financial advisers
intentionally deceived their clients on the board - and that the
deception caused real harm to investors.
In the Rural/Metro decision, Baron said, the Delaware
justices "are saying over and over, you have to be bad guys
doing bad things for selfish reasons." Baron told me it may
still be too easy for financial advisers to get away with
misbehavior. "For shareholders," he said, "maybe (aiding and
abetting) shouldn't be such a tough standard."
Friedlander said, however, that the Rural/Metro ruling will
force financial advisers - and their corporate board clients -
to be vigilant about conflicts.
"The decision reveals a level of corruption in the process
that people have to address," he told me. Fear of liability to
shareholders, he predicted, will eliminate banks' most egregious
disloyalty to clients.
The ruling also shows plaintiffs' lawyers that they can win
shareholder claims against financial advisers, Friedlander said.
And finally, he told me, the opinion should spur lawyers
representing corporate boards to police bankers' potential
conflicts.
That process has already begun, as Eric Klinger-Wilensky and
Nathan Emeritz of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell wrote in a
forthcoming paper for Business Lawyer, "Financial Advisor
Engagement Letters: Post-Rural/Metro Thoughts and Observations."
Friedlander said the Supreme Court's affirmance means deal
lawyers will continue to refine contracts between boards and
their bankers.
DIALOGUE HAS CHANGED
It's worth pointing out that the Rural/Metro case may have
also influenced the judges in Delaware Chancery Court. The court
has recently taken a hard line on M&A class action settlements
that give shareholders only enhanced disclosures in exchange for
broad releases of their claims.
Early in the Rural/Metro litigation, plaintiffs' lawyers
from Faruqi & Faruqi agreed to just such a settlement.
Friedlander and Robbins Geller objected, and Vice-Chancellor
Travis Laster eventually rejected the disclosure-only deal and
appointed Friedlander and Baron to lead the case. The result was
more than $100 million in recovery for shareholders.
In a soon-to-be-published paper for Penn's Institute for Law
and Economics, Friedlander hypothesizes that Vice-Chancellor
Laster's oversight of the Rural/Metro case deepened the judge's
skepticism about disclosure-only settlements. Ultimately, he
postulates, it was this case that "prompted a decisive break
with an era of routine approval of disclosure settlements."
Or, as Baron put it: "The dialogue changed. The fact that
the bank got caught changed it."
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)