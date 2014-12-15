(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Word broke this weekend that Sony
Pictures Entertainment has hired celebrated lawyer David Boies
of Boies Schiller & Flexner to warn news organizations away from
publishing stories based on information hacked from the studio's
servers.
Boies' letter, sent to top in-house counsel at the New York
Times, Bloomberg, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, said the
hacked documents contain trade secrets, Sony intellectual
property and privileged legal advice. If news organizations use
the stolen material, the letter said, Sony "will have no choice
but to hold you responsible."
That's a mostly - but not entirely - empty threat. Under
long-held U.S. Supreme Court precedent, confirmed most recently
in the 2001 decision in Bartnicki v. Vopper, the First Amendment
shields news organizations from liability for using stolen
materials, as long as publishers themselves obtained the
information without breaking the law and their stories are
considered to be in the public interest.
"Privacy concerns give way," the Supreme Court said in
Bartnicki, "when balanced against the interest in publishing
matters of public importance."
The key issue, of course, is whether news is a matter of
public importance. In the Bartnicki case, that was an easy call.
A local radio station in Pennsylvania aired a tape recording
of an intercepted telephone call in which a teachers' union
negotiator said that unless the school district agreed to 3
percent raises, the union would "blow off their front porches."
The Supreme Court said a threat to public safety is clearly "a
significant concern."
But the "public importance" shield covers much more than
news involving physical threats, according to law professors
Jane Kirtley of the University of Minnesota and Len Niehoff of
the University of Michigan.
Both professors told me Sony would have a very tough time
arguing against the news value of, say, racially insensitive
email joking by Sony executive Amy Pascal and producer Scott
Rudin about President Obama's film preferences.
Leaked salary information is also of public interest, said
former New York Times lawyer George Freeman, now executive
director of the Media Law Resource Center. "Sony is doing a lot
of huffing and puffing but there's not much legal theory behind
it," Freeman said.
There are, however, limits to First Amendment protection,
according to Kirtley and Niehoff. As reluctant as the Supreme
Court has been to recognize liability for news organizations'
use of stolen material, the justices have also avoided a
sweeping declaration "that there could never be such a claim,"
Niehoff said.
So if Sony could show, for instance, that a news story based
on hacked documents disclosed a trade secret or violated medical
privacy laws, it might be able to claim damages, though it would
surely face a fight over the definition of trade secrets for a
movie studio.
Kirtley said Sony may also be able to sue for contract
interference if news outlets are part of conglomerates that
compete with Sony in the film industry. And if a news
organization reproduces copyrighted materials hacked from Sony,
such as the stolen script for the upcoming James Bond movie, it
could face infringement claims. (That's very unlikely, at least
for the news companies to which Sony sent warning letters. Any
sophisticated media business knows it should think hard about
fair use before quoting copyrighted Sony documents.)
Sony's letter also raises the intriguing prospect that Sony
might sue news companies for storing stolen data, rather than
for publishing news articles based on the hacked documents.
The letter specifically says that Sony does not consent to
the possession, uploading or downloading of the data. The First
Amendment only addresses publication, not data storage, so Sony
counsel Boies could be laying a foundation for future claims
that news organizations violated electronic privacy laws. That
would be quite a novel suit.
SONY'S WARNING
Sony isn't really likely to bring a case against publishers,
according to four of the five media lawyers I talked to. (The
fifth, a private lawyer who spoke on background because of
client concerns, said that he could envision the studio suing
over trade secrets or copyright if it believes future news
stories compromise its rights.)
The real purpose of the Boies letter, they said, seems to be
simply to put news organizations on notice that Sony is watching
them.
"This has much more to do with editorial judgment than
legal principles," said Michigan law professor Niehoff.
(Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin said more or less the same thing in a
Times op-ed Monday that accused journalists of basically
abetting cyberterrorism.)
In particular, Sony's letter is a warning to the lawyers it
is addressed to. It asserts that some of the hacked documents
are protected by attorney-client privilege. Sony is required to
make that notification in order to protect the documents or else
it could be considered to have waived the privilege.
The letter also, however, implicitly raises the possibility
of ethics complaints against in-house lawyers who do not return
or destroy stolen material. "I would be concerned," said
Minnesota professor Kirtley, "that this triggered ethical
obligations."
If nothing else, said Niehoff, Sony and Boies - who first
became famous in the 1980s for defending CBS against libel
claims by U.S. Army Chief of Staff William Westmoreland - have
given news companies and their lawyers something to think about.
"I don't think the (privilege) argument is crazy," Niehoff said.
"It's creative, but not crazy."
My company, Thomson Reuters, did not receive a warning
letter from Sony. I emailed Boies questions about the letter but
didn't get a response from him.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel)
