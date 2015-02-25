(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK - In July 2013, a federal appeals court overseeing
thousands of individual smokers' suits against Philip Morris
USA, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard threw up its hands in defeat.
Since 2007, trial judges in Florida federal courts had
guided more than 4,000 smokers' cases through their early
stages, winnowing out hundreds of suits and trying 13 of them to
a jury verdict. But Florida judges couldn't continue to handle
the crush of smokers' suits on their own, according to the 11th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
So the appeals court made the very unusual decision to bring
in another judge whose sole responsibility would be to process
smokers' suits against the big tobacco companies. The historic
$100 million settlement that Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds and
Lorillard announced Wednesday can be traced directly to the 11th
Circuit's appointment of U.S. District Judge William Young of
Boston to take over the federal docket of Florida smokers'
cases.
Young continued culling cases with improper plaintiffs,
insufficient documentation or untimely claims, cutting the
number of active suits to about 650 by last October. He also set
an extremely aggressive trial schedule for the suits, which
involved claims by Florida smokers who blamed tobacco products
for their health problems.
PUNISHING TRIAL PACE
To handle all of the trials, the judge brought other federal
judges from across the country down to Florida to preside over
five proceedings last fall and nearly a dozen this winter in
courthouses all over central Florida.
On Feb. 4, for instance, four different smokers' trials
began in four different federal courts. And Judge Young made it
clear to both sides that he intended to keep up the punishing
trial pace until the cases were resolved.
The fast-track schedule put both sides under intense
pressure, according to two lead lawyers for the smokers, Joseph
Rice of Motley Rice and Robert Nelson of Lieff Cabraser Heimann
& Bernstein.
Judge Young ordered lawyers for the tobacco companies and
for smokers to prepare 100 cases at a time, Rice and Nelson
said, so even as trials were under way, lawyers were
simultaneously working up evidence and preparing witnesses for
scores of other cases awaiting their turn in court.
"The schedule was extraordinary," said Nelson. Historically,
he said, tobacco companies have been the most determined of
corporate defendants, litigating every smoker injury suit
through trial and appeals. But the pace Judge Young set "would
test the resources of any company," according to Nelson.
Tobacco companies won defense verdicts in a couple of the
recent trials in federal court, but smokers won million-dollar
verdicts in others.
MOUNTING LIABILITY
According to Rice and Nelson, the risk of mounting liability
from dozens of trials, as well as the cost of continuing to
litigate the cases, led the companies to the negotiating table.
Lawyers for Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard did
not respond to phone calls requesting comment on what motivated
the settlement. Representative of R.J. Reynolds and Altria,
Philip Morris' parent company, referred me to the companies'
press releases, which said that resolving the docket of federal
cases is in the defendants' best interest.
All of the approximately 400 cases in the settlement
announced Wednesday stem from a 20-year-old Florida smokers'
class action known as the Engle case, in which a state court
jury awarded plaintiffs $145 billion in 2000.
The Florida Supreme Court eventually struck down the verdict
and ruled that the state's smokers could not sue as a group, but
it did permit individual smokers to rely on certain findings
from the class action if they brought their own suits. After the
state Supreme Court's final Engle decision in 2006, Florida
smokers brought nearly 10,000 cases in state and federal courts.
The state suits were filed in courts all over Florida but
all of the federal suits ended up in a single judicial district
in Central Florida. That consolidation made it easier for the
two sides to reach a sweeping settlement of the remaining
federal claims.
Wednesday's settlement does not resolve individual smokers'
suits in state courts all over Florida, and all of the tobacco
companies said they will continue to defend those cases.
In the federal court settlement, the allocation to
individual plaintiffs will be overseen by the court-appointed
special master, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli,
according to Nelson. Attorneys' fees, he said, will depend on
individual smokers' agreements with their counsel.
Rice, who said he led settlement negotiations on behalf of
the smokers, said his history with lead defense negotiator,
Jeffrey Wintner of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, benefited the
talks. He and Wintner were previously involved on opposite sides
of the settlement between major tobacco companies and state
attorneys general in 1998, in which the tobacco companies agreed
to pay more than $200 billion.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel)
