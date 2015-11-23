(Adds quotes, background throughout)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Telecommunications firm OTE plc is planning to sell a minimum 300m 2019 bond, which could end a long hiatus for Greek corporates in the international capital markets.

OTE has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to host an investor call at 3pm London time on Monday, with the bond set to price as early as Tuesday, according to bankers on the deal.

"This is the right credit to reopen the Greek corporate market," said a banker on the deal.

While OTE is Caa2 with Moody's and B+ from S&P, this is largely to do with the ceiling imposed by Greece's sovereign ratings of Caa3 and CCC+.

The bond will finance a cash tender offer for up to 250m of OTE's 2016 bonds and up to 50m of a 2018 deal.

The company has not tapped the capital markets for more then a year, raising a 700m 2020 bond in July 2014. This was also the last Greek corporate bond sold internationally, according to IFR data.

"This is definitely the first Greek new issue since July last year," said a banker on the deal, pointing out that Titan Cement also sold a deal earlier that month.

He added that he expected strong interest from Greek investors, as well international accounts, particularly given that there are large domestic holders of the 2016 and 2018 bonds being tendered.

Banks running the deal do not expect Greece's capital controls to prevent participation from local investors. While the bond's guarantor Hellenic Telecommunications Organization is domiciled in Greece, OTE plc is incorporated in the UK.

"Capital controls are capital controls, you can't get around them," said the first banker. "We've structured this exercise in a way to make sure that everyone is in compliance with them."

Investors looking at the deal also need to get comfortable with OTE's ability to service the debt if capital controls persist in Greece.

Payments abroad of more than 150,000 require approval from a special committee made up of representatives of the Greek government, Bank of Greece and the Union of Greek Banks.

OTE plc said in a document published this month that it believes it has "sufficient funds outside Greece to fund payments on the notes," but adds that if it needed financial support from its Greek parent, then it would require this committee's approval.

The 700m 3.5% 2020 bond issued last year has held up well despite the macro backdrop, bid at a 96.50 cash price to yield 4.30%, according to Tradeweb prices.

The bond traded badly during the heightened concerns over Greece exiting the euro this summer, however, when it was bid as low as 73.25 to yield 10.70%. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)