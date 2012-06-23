SOFIA, June 23 Greek group OTE, the
biggest telecoms operator in southeastern Europe, plans to sell
its Bulgarian units to help refinance 3.4 billion euros ($4.3
billion) debt maturing in the next two years.
"OTE is considering the possible sale of its units in
Bulgaria Globul and Germanos Telecom Bulgaria and plans to start
the necessary procedures," it said on Saturday.
In Bulgaria, OTE controls Globul, the country's
second-biggest mobile operator with a market share of 36 percent
and a customer base of 4.3 million people, and electronic
appliance retailer Germanos.
Industry analysts have said Turkish mobile operator Turkcell
might be interesting in acquiring Globul. Turkcell
had been interest in buying debt-ridden Bulgarian telecoms
operator Vivacom earlier this year, until its owners cancelled
the sale.
OTE, 40 percent-owned by Deutsche Telecom,
reported a big one-off gain in the first quarter after selling
its 20 percent stake in Serbian group Telecom Srbija.
The former Greek monopoly has been bleeding clients as
austerity-hurt customers in Greece and Romania, its two biggest
markets, switch to cheaper rivals.
($1 = 0.7977 euro)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Harry Papachristou
in Athens; Editing by Dan Lalor)