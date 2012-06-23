SOFIA, June 23 Greek group OTE, the biggest telecoms operator in southeastern Europe, plans to sell its Bulgarian units to help refinance 3.4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) debt maturing in the next two years.

"OTE is considering the possible sale of its units in Bulgaria Globul and Germanos Telecom Bulgaria and plans to start the necessary procedures," it said on Saturday.

In Bulgaria, OTE controls Globul, the country's second-biggest mobile operator with a market share of 36 percent and a customer base of 4.3 million people, and electronic appliance retailer Germanos.

Industry analysts have said Turkish mobile operator Turkcell might be interesting in acquiring Globul. Turkcell had been interest in buying debt-ridden Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom earlier this year, until its owners cancelled the sale.

OTE, 40 percent-owned by Deutsche Telecom, reported a big one-off gain in the first quarter after selling its 20 percent stake in Serbian group Telecom Srbija.

The former Greek monopoly has been bleeding clients as austerity-hurt customers in Greece and Romania, its two biggest markets, switch to cheaper rivals. ($1 = 0.7977 euro) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Harry Papachristou in Athens; Editing by Dan Lalor)