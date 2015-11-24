LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - Greece's OTE plc has started marketing a new 300m four-year bond issue at initial price thoughts of 4.75% area, according to a lead.

The telecoms company mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC on Monday for the transaction which will be guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization.

The issue will be rated Caa2/B+ and will be used to repurchase up to 250m of OTE's 2016 bonds and up to 50m of a 2018 deal. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith.)