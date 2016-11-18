ATHENS Nov 18 Greece has transferred a 5 percent stake it owns in telecoms group OTE to the country's privatisation agency (HRADF), according to a publication in the government's official gazette.

OTE is 40 percent-owned and managed by Deutsche Telekom with the state holding a 10 percent stake. Transferring the stake was part of Greece's latest bailout agreement. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)