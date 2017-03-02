* OTE Q4 core profit at 343.7 million euros
* To pay 0.16 euro/share dividend, up 60 pct year/year
* Hefty investment, income tax outlays to hurt 2017 cash
flow
ATHENS, March 2 Greece's biggest telecoms
operator OTE posted on Thursday a 1.4 percent drop in
fourth-quarter core profit, hurt by tough conditions in Greece
and Romania.
OTE, the former national monopoly now 40 percent owned and
managed by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, has lost
market share to smaller rivals in recent years, while Greek tax
increases have also hit profits.
But significant investments in new high-speed VDSL broadband
services and a fast-growing pay-TV business have helped the
group win back fixed-line customers.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) came in at 343.7 million euros ($362.1 million) in the
fourth quarter, down from 348.5 million euros a year earlier.
The figure strips out one-off items.
A sluggish economy in Greece dented mobile operations, while
tough competition hurt Romanian fixed-line business.
OTE said it expects no material change to current trends in
coming quarters but will scale up its investment plan with total
spending seen at about 700 million euros for the full year.
Hefty investments and income tax outlays will impact free
cash flow, which is seen at 250 million euros this year, down
from 459 million euros in 2016.
OTE will pay a dividend of 0.16 euro a share, up from 0.10
euro it paid on 2015 profit.
($1 = 0.9492 euros)
