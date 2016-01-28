UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 OTG Experience Inc, which operates restaurants at major U.S. airports, said on Thursday it planned to raise as much as $585 million in an initial public offering of Class A stock.
The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares is expected to be priced between $16 and $18 each, valuing the company at about $1.77 billion, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.