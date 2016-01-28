Jan 28 OTG Experience Inc, which operates restaurants at major U.S. airports, said on Thursday it planned to raise as much as $585 million in an initial public offering of Class A stock.

The offering of 32.5 million Class A common shares is expected to be priced between $16 and $18 each, valuing the company at about $1.77 billion, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)