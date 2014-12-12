Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
Dec 12 Otkritie Bank :
* 9-Month net income 6.6 billion roubles ($115 million)
* 9-Month net interest income of 48.6 billion roubles ($847 million), up 67.3 pct versus last year
* 9-Month net interest margin 5.2 pct versus 4.4 pct for 2013
* 9-Month net fee and commission income 10 billion roubles ($174 million), up 52.6 pct
* Total capital adequacy ratio was 14.5 pct as of 30 Sept. 2014
* Tier 1 capital ratio was 10 pct as of Sept. 30 versus 10.2 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013
* 9-Month group revenue 53.3 billion roubles ($929 million), up 38.7 pct versus last year
* Loan loss provision ratio stood at 3.5 pct as at Sept. 30, 2014
* Non-Performing loans stood at 3.5 pct as at Sept. 30, 2014 versus 2.9 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1wmJxG6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.