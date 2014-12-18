Dec 18 Bank Otkritie :

* Schedules placement of BO-03 series bonds for Dec. 23, it will be carried out in open subscription

* Sets price of additional issue of BO-06 series bonds at 100 pct of nominal value, i.e. 1,000 roubles per bond

* BO-06 series bonds issue comprises 5 million bonds of nominal value of 1,000 roubles totaling to 5 billion roubles

* The maturity date of BO-06 bonds is Oct. 8, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1AhIGJk, bit.ly/1AKnF88

