LONDON, March 21 Russian bank Otkritie Capital has become the latest of a new breed of brokerages to take on a former top trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, in a further sign of hiring by smaller trading firms.

Otkritie has hired Michael Workman, a former executive director and regional head of structured principal investments at Goldman in Moscow, to head its fixed income business, based in Moscow and London.

The appointment comes two days after U.S. brokerage BTIG said it had hired Goldman's former head of European sales trading Matthew Cyzer to spearhead its European growth plans.

Otkritie's and BTIG's ambitious growth plans follow an announcement by Berenberg Bank last month that the German firm plans to hire an extra 30 research analysts over the next two years.

"We are looking to expand our team of highly-skilled professionals with extensive knowledge across this asset class and emerging markets, especially Russia," Otkritie's Group Chief Executive Igor Vayn said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

In his new role as BTIG's president and head of European equities, Cyzer will be charged with expanding the firm's fledgling European business by hiring across trading, prime brokerage and agency execution.

"We feel that now is the right time to invest further in our growing European franchise by hiring the best talent and the best professionals to drive our growth and serve our clients," Steven Starker, co-founder of BTIG, had said on Monday.

Workman was a senior credit trader at UBS AG in Moscow before joining Goldman.

Recruitment by smaller brokerages stands in contrast to actions by the world's top investment banks, including Goldman and UBS, which have slashed over 130,000 jobs since the middle of last year amid stricter regulations and euro zone debt problems. (Editing by David Holmes)