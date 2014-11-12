LONDON Nov 12 Russian private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation Bank, formerly Nomos Bank, has raised a $120 million, one-year syndicated loan, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is the first internationally syndicated loan for a Russian bank since the last round of sanctions were imposed on Russia by the US on September 12, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The lead arrangers on the deal are Commerzbank, Citibank, Raiffeisen Bank International, JP Morgan Chase Bank, ICBC, ING, Societe Generale, Rosbank.

The loan will provide financing to the borrower's gold-mining company clients and pays an interest margin of 250 basis points over Libor.

US banks have largely withdrawn from lending to Russian borrowers via the syndicated loan market since the first round of sanctions were imposed on Russia by Europe and the US following Russia's annexation of the Crimea in March.

At the end of June it was expected that US banks would re-enter the market and support a refinancing for Russian state owned bank VTB. However a new round of sanctions introduced by the West in July, which put VTB on the list of sanctioned entities, ended the lenders' hopes of getting a deal done.

Banking sources told Thomson Reuters LPC in October that Otkritie was in talks with banks for a loan.

Privately-owned Russian bank Promsvyazbank is also in the market for a new syndicated loan facility to refinance a $300 million deal from last year.

A small club of European relationship banks are working on the deal, which could close before the end of November, banking sources said.

The relative success of privately-owned Russian financial institutions to raise syndicated loans in the current market compared to corporates, comes down to the size and the maturity of the loans, the bankers said.

"My take is that Russian financial institution deals are more palatable in the present market. They are mainly short term, small-sized refinancings which are easier to sell," said one banker.

Nomos Bank was last in the market in November 2013 when it raised a $240 million, one-year loan that paid 175 basis points. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)