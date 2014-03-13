Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO, March 13 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said 2013 profit after tax dropped by 69.5 percent to 1.12 billion Egyptian pounds ($161 million).
The results came in a statement published in financial newspaper Al-Mal. ($1 = 6.9603 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)