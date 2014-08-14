Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Aug 14 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said on Thursday its profit fell 22.7 percent in the second quarter to 351.68 million Egyptian pounds ($49.19 million).
The results came in a statement published in Egyptian newspapers.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Maggie Fick)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)