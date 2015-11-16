Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Nov 16 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding reported a net loss of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($383.14 million)in the nine months ending September compared with a net profit of 603 million a year earlier, it said in a statement on the Cairo bourse on Monday.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order