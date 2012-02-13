* CEO says OTMT will continue to manage Mobinil
* OTMT to earn $1 bln from sale of its stake
* Says looking at potential management contracts in Mideast
CAIRO, Feb 13 Egypt's Orascom Telecom
Media Technology (OTMT) said on Monday it would give
shareholders much of the $1 billion it stands to gain by selling
its stake in Mobinil and keep part of it for new business
opportunities.
OTMT said earlier it had reached a preliminary accord to
sell most of its stake in the Egyptian telecom operator to
fellow Mobinil shareholder France Telecom.
OTMT would retain a 5 percent stake in Mobinil and continue
to manage the company under a contract with the French telecoms
group, OTMT's chief executive Khaled Bichara said.
OTMT would discuss the dividend with shareholders in the two
months expected for the France Telecom deal to close, Bichara
said.
"We expect a big portion of that will be given out to our
shareholders as dividends, and we will keep the money we need
for specific business development opportunities, which are not
very clear for now," he told reporters on a conference call.
Under the terms of the accord, France Telecom will buy the
stake held by OTMT for 202.5 Egyptian pounds ($33.55) per share,
netting the Egyptian company about 6 billion pounds.
France Telecom will then make an offer at the same price to
the minority shareholders of the listed portion of Mobinil,
known as ECMS, in a transaction worth up to 5.87
billion pounds.
LOOKING FOR BUSINESS
Bichara said OTMT would continue to manage Mobinil and would
retain the same number of board seats as well as 30 percent of
voting rights on Mobinil's board.
He pointed out that even after the sale, Mobinil would still
have more Egyptian representation than the country's two other
local telecom operators, owned by Vodafone and Abu
Dhabi-based Etisalat.
Bichara said OTMT would be looking for business
opportunities in neighbouring Arab countries.
"With the changes that have happened in the region, there
are many countries that may do management contracts -- Syria,
once the situation calms down, Libya, Yemen," he said.
"If you look at Libya, the government owns the two
operators. So, for example, maybe they will decide to do like
Lebanon, where the government owns the two operators but gives
management contracts to two separate management companies."
OTMT was formed from assets still controlled by Egyptian
businessman Naguib Sawiris after he sold his stake in Orascom
Telecom last year.
It has investments in Egypt, North Korea, Pakistan, Lebanon
and other North African and Middle Eastern countries, in mobile
companies, media and technology and cable businesses.
The number of subscribers at its North Korean mobile
operator just passed 1 million, and OTMT recently renewed its
mobile management licence in Lebanon, Bichara said.
OTMT's share price jumped by 9.9 percent on Monday, just
short of the maximum daily 10 percent allowed under Egyptian
stock market rules.
