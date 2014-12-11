UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
ISTANBUL Dec 11 Turkish vehicle manufacturer Otokar said on Thursday it had signed an agreement for an order worth 161.9 million lira ($71.6 million) to build tactical armoured vehicles for delivery in 2015 and 2016.
Shares in the automaker, which is owned by Turkey's Koc Holding, rose 9 percent to 69.40 lira at 0915 GMT. ($1 = 2.26 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources