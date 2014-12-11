(Repeats to additional subscribers)

ISTANBUL Dec 11 Turkish vehicle manufacturer Otokar said on Thursday it had signed an agreement for an order worth 161.9 million lira ($71.6 million) to build tactical armoured vehicles for delivery in 2015 and 2016.

Shares in the automaker, which is owned by Turkey's Koc Holding, rose 9 percent to 69.40 lira at 0915 GMT. ($1 = 2.26 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)