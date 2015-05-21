BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
May 21 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said its experimental drug did not meet the main goal of reducing the incidence of vertigo in a mid-stage trial in patients suffering from Ménière's disease.
Ménière's disease is a disorder of the inner ear causing progressive deafness, vertigo and ringing in the ears.
The company, however, said it plans to go ahead with two parallel late-stage trials. The first trial is expected to start by the end of the year. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption