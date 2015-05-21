May 21 Drug developer Otonomy Inc said its experimental drug did not meet the main goal of reducing the incidence of vertigo in a mid-stage trial in patients suffering from Ménière's disease.

Ménière's disease is a disorder of the inner ear causing progressive deafness, vertigo and ringing in the ears.

The company, however, said it plans to go ahead with two parallel late-stage trials. The first trial is expected to start by the end of the year. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)