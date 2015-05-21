BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
(Adds background, share movement)
May 21 Otonomy Inc said its experimental drug did not meet the main goal of reducing the incidence of vertigo in a mid-stage trial in patients suffering from Ménière's disease.
The company's shares, listed on the Nasdaq in August last year, fell 16 percent to $26.00 in extended trading on Thursday.
Ménière's disease is a disorder of the inner ear causing progressive deafness, vertigo and ringing in the ears.
The company, however, said it plans to go ahead with two parallel late-stage trials. The first trial is expected to start by the end of the year.
Cowen and Co said last week that the drug could be a worldwide market opportunity of $1 billion.
The drug, OTO-104, reduced the incidence of vertigo by 61 percent in the third month of the mid-stage study but it was not statistically significant. A placebo reduced vertigo frequency by 43 percent.
The treatment did not have any effect on tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.
Otonomy is also developing a drug, OTO-311, to treat ringing in the ears and another one, AuriPro, to treat middle-ear effusion.
The company's shares closed at $31.05 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption