BUDAPEST Jan 15 Central Europe's largest independent lender, Hungary's OTP Bank, is in talks to acquire the local retail mortgage portfolio of AXA Bank Europe SA, which has posted steep losses, financial sector sources told Reuters.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the sale process has been under way for months and was near its final stages.

AXA Bank Europe, which operates as a branch office in Hungary, declined comment to Reuters questions about the deal.

"Whenever there is a significant change ... AXA Bank, as a responsible company committed to the Hungarian market, informs the public officially," it said in an emailed response.

"However, in line with the principles of its parent company, AXA Bank's Hungarian Branch Office does not wish to respond to market talk."

OTP Bank's press office also declined to comment. However, it added that "the bank was continuously looking for acquisition prospects."

The transaction would mark the next phase in a shake-up in Hungary's financial sector, where banks swallowed steep losses in recent years due to the global economic crisis and tough regulation under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

AXA Bank Europe, the Belgian banking arm of French insurance group AXA, has seen its Hungarian balance sheet shrink to 351 billion forints ($1.22 billion) by the end of 2014 from 550 billion in 2010, according to central bank figures.

AXA does not provide financial details about its local business on its Hungarian website.

In 2014, AXA Bank Europe Hungary, which also provides deposit services to corporate clients, posted a loss of 37.8 billion forints after successive years in the red.

Local banks have grappled with one of Europe's highest bank levies as well as billions of euros of foreign currency mortgages, mostly in the volatile Swiss franc, which used to be popular in Hungary before the financial crisis.

High default rates, the conversion of the loans into forints to shield borrowers from further volatility as well as a 2014 court ruling to refund past fees deemed unlawful to clients have cost banks hundreds of billions of forints.

"The credit portfolio of the Hungarian subsidiary has been in run-off since 2011 and has been very strictly monitored since," AXA Bank Europe said in its consolidated 2014 financial results statement published on its website.

Its total gross credit portfolio in Hungary had shrunk by 8.8 percent year-on-year to 1.04 billion euros in 2014, it said.

"In Hungary the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio has stabilized at 22.28 percent while the portfolio volume decreased, especially on performing loans," it said.

AXA added that the provisioning rate on its Hungarian loans rose to 16.52 percent in 2014 from 15.45 percent in 2013.

"Having suffered so steep losses on the portfolio, they are reluctant to see whether it turns around," one unnamed source said. "They will sell, in many such cases at a loss, although even so it would not be that big a hit on the group level." ($1 = 288.03 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Katharine Houreld)