BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate's 2016 contract sales at 16.9 bln yuan, up 60.7 pct y/y
BUDAPEST, April 17 OTP Bank's shareholders approved on Friday a management proposal for a dividend of a total of 40.6 billion forints ($145.58 million) despite a loss that the bank made in 2014 for the first time in its history.
OTP made a loss of 102 billion forints as it had to pay one-off charges worth 220 billion forints last year, mostly due to a government-mandated refund to loan clients for charges that courts had deemed unfair in Hungary's bank sector. ($1 = 278.8900 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into between unit as lender and borrower