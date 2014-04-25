BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
BUDAPEST, April 25 Hungary's OTP Bank could pay a "significantly higher" dividend on 2014 results if market uncertainties ease in a year's time, there are no specific acquisition targets and earnings are good, Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi said on Friday.
"We do not aim to increase our 16 percent core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio further," Csanyi told the annual general meeting of OTP shareholders.
OTP, central Europe's largest independent lender, has proposed a dividend of 145 forints ($0.65) per share on its 2013 earnings. ($1 = 223.65 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jane Baird)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.