(Corrects to clarify it's not OTP's own shares on offer)

BUDAPEST Oct 28 OTP Bank

*14,091,953 million OTP shares will be offered for sale from 0900 GMT on Thursday at Budapest stock exchange auction - statement from brokerage Equilor which will offer the shares at the auction

*shares to be offered equal to about 5 percent of listed OTP shares

*OTP shares closed at 5,670 forints per share on Wednesday, down 1.25 percent from previous day

Source text: Budapest Stock Exchange website

OTPB.BU (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than; editing by Adrian Croft)