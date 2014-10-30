(Adds detail, context)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST Oct 30 Hungary's OTP Bank plans to make deep cost cuts in the medium term across its bank network in Central and Eastern Europe, largely through increased use of its online platforms, a source with knowledge of its plans said.

OTP, one of the region's biggest independent lenders, has seen its lending growth dwindle in recent years as the regional economy has slowed in the wake of the financial crisis and the government has imposed heavy extra taxes in its home market in Hungary.

The source said the bank planned to acquire a small Polish bank with a strong knowledge of online banking as a way to enhance OTP's own know-how and help it diversify away from the Hungarian market. He did not name the Polish bank.

OTP has made the bulk of its earnings on the Hungarian market and has built up a major presence on the Bulgarian market. It also has significant operations in Ukraine and Russia, markets that have suffered in recent quarters.

The Hungarian bank has eyed acquisition opportunities for years but has not made any major investments recently. It offered 300 million euros ($379 million) for a Slovenian bank earlier this year, local media reported.

An heir to the communist-era savings and loan cooperatives, OTP embraced high-tech banking in the 1990s and turned into a modern financial powerhouse largely at the urging of Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi, a technology enthusiast, people who know the CEO have told Reuters.

The source said the bank hopes that an online focus will allow it to grow faster in countries where it currently operates small banks such as in Romania, Serbia and Croatia, thus reducing its reliance on Hungary. (1 US dollar = 0.7925 euro) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jane Baird)