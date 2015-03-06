BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's OTP Bank
has no plans to leave either Ukraine or Russia despite losses
that reached 90 billion forints ($325.50 million) in the two
countries in 2014, the bank's chief executive told reporters on
Friday.
The bank will pursue cost cuts, including closing branches,
laying off staff and discontinuing products in Russia, which is
still one of Europe's largest banking markets, CEO Sandor Csanyi
said.
He said the bank would continue to pursue acquisitions but
would first wait for the dust to settle in Ukraine, and even
then proceed carefully as stability was more important than
growth.
Csanyi said as a sign of the bank's optimism, management
would propose paying a dividend of 146 forints per share on its
2014 results, the same as in 2013.
($1 = 276.5000 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)